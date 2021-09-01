New dawn in Afghanistan: Start of a new era for Afghans under the Taliban

Sep 01, 2021, 03:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
September 1 is seen as the new dawn in Afghanistan. 20 years of US invasion have officially ended and the Taliban's rule has begun. Will Afghans accept 'new normal' and resume life under the Taliban? Anas Mallick brings you more.
