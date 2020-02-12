Nearly 1.25 Lakh people to attend 'Kem Chho Trump' event

Feb 12, 2020, 12.05 PM(IST)
US President Donald Trump visit to India will start on February 24 at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the Kem Chho Trump (Howdy Trump) event.