/NATO Eastern Flank Under Pressure As Russia Begins Zapad Drills

Published: Sep 12, 2025, 23:51 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 23:51 IST
With tanks, jets, and missiles on the move, Russia and Belarus have launched their Zapad-2025 war games, right on NATO’s frontier.
The exercise comes days after Poland claimed Russian drone incursion and scrambled jets in response.
Russia has rejected Poland accusations as a 'myth' but Europe is nervous that their worst fears might be coming true.
As Russia holds a planned joint drill with Belarus, Poland has shuts its borders.