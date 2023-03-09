NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall soon

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that Bakhmut which is the city in eastern Ukraine has witnessed fierce fighting in recent months and it may fall into Russian hands in the coming days. His remarks comes after Russia's Wagner mercenary group which has spearheaded the attack on Bakhmut claimed that they have captured the eastern bank of the industrial town. Meanwhile Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that if Bakhmut falls to Russia then it would give an open access to Russia in accessing other Ukrainian towns.