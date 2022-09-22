NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg says Putin's Ukraine escalation dangerous and reckless

Published: Sep 22, 2022
NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation of thousands of extra troops for the war in Ukraine will escalate the conflict and his threat to use nuclear weapons was dangerous and reckless.
