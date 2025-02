In January, Meta announced that the company would be replacing its third-party fact-checking program with Community Notes, similar to the model used by Elon Musk’s social media platform X. Now, it seems Musk himself is reversing his stance on Community Notes. In a post on X, Elon Musk stated that he plans to fix X's Community Notes feature after alleging that it was being manipulated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.