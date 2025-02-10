Race To Power Monkey business in Sri Lanka triggers national-wide blackout Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 22:55 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Sri Lanka plunged into a nationwide power crisis. The unexpected outage has sparked debates over infrastructure security and energy reliability in the island nation. latest news power outage sri lanka WION World News Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 10 Feb 2025 22:55 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article