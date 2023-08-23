Mohajer-10 drone launch: Iran unveils its latest attack drone

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Over the past 10 years Iran has massively increased its inventory of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles it is effectively achieved overmatch against its neighbours with the ability to launch an attack that overwhelms their defences. Now Iran has unveiled its latest attack drone the Mohajer-10 drone was introduced at a ceremony in Tehran attended by President Ebrahim Raisi celebrating the achievements of Iran's defence industry.

