Modi, Biden, Morrison, Suga vow free, robust Indo-Pacific at historic first in-person QUAD summit

Sep 25, 2021, 02:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
With an eye on China, the global leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia held their first-ever in-person summit of the Quad grouping in Washington DC, asserting the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
