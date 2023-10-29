Mike Pence announces withdrawal from US Presidential Race

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has dropped his bid for the Republican Presidential nomination ending his campaign for the White House. This comes after Mike Pence struggled to raise money and gain traction in the polls. Mike Pence is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss turned rival Donald J Trump.

