Mexico: 7 year anniversary of suspected abduction of 43 students from Iguala

Sep 27, 2021, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
On September 26, 2014, 43 male students were forcibly abducted and then disappeared in Iguala, Mexico. Probe suggested that corrupt police officers were involved in the students' abduction; families reject investigation by previous governments.
Read in App