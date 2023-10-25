Meta verified users to soon get their own feed on Instagram

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Meta-owned Instagram, has revealed that the firm is testing a new feed that resembles the X-like feed and shows users material from paying subscribers, or Meta Verified. Instagram users would be able to filter their feeds to only display content from Meta Verified accounts thanks to this functionality.

