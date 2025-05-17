LOGIN
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 17, 2025, 06:10 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 06:10 IST
Man Who Stabbed Author Salman Rushdie Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
An American-Lebanese man, who was found guilty of attempting to kill novelist Salman Rushdie, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday (May 16), the maximum for an attempt to murder.

