Major reason behind extremism in Pakistan is schools & colleges, not madrasas, says Fawad Chaudhary

Nov 19, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that extremism in Pakistan lies not in madrasas but in schools and colleges, where teachers were hired as part of a conspiracy to “basically teach extremism” during the 80s and 90s.
