/Maharashtra: Three Suspicious Containers Found in Maharashtra's Palghar, Area Sealed

Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district are on high alert after three suspicious containers washed ashore on Sunday, two at Satpati beach and one at Shirgaon beach. The Coast Guard and local police have launched an investigation, treating the discovery as both a security concern and environmental risk. Coastal villages have been placed on alert, and patrolling has been intensified across nearby beaches. Disaster management teams were immediately deployed to assess the contents and origin of the containers.