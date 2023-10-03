Maharashtra: 24 patients, including 12 newborns die in state-run hospital

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Following the deaths of seven more patients, the number of fatalities at a government hospital in the Nanded district of Maharashtra has risen to 31. There were sixteen adult and fifteen pediatric patients that passed away at the hospital.

