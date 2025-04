Madonna stated that she and Elton John have buried the hatchet and brought an end to their decades-long feud. Madonna recounted that when Elton was 78, he had previously and repeatedly accused her of lip syncing over the years, which had prompted her team back in 2004 to respond that she did not spend her time thrashing other artists. She further stated that the music legends had reconciled over the weekend after she had gone to confront Elton following his performance on an SNL or Saturday Night Live. Watch in for more details!