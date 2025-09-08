/London tube trains shut down due to strikes | Major disruption in British capital

London commuters are bracing for major travel disruption as strike action by RMT union workers escalates this week. Around 10,000 staff members are walking out, demanding a shorter working week as part of ongoing pay negotiations with Transport for London (TfL). Services will end early on Sunday, followed by a complete shutdown of the London Underground for four consecutive days starting Monday. Passengers are strongly urged to check for updates before traveling, with the strike expected to impact millions across the capital.