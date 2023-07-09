London: People draped in trans flags, with pride umbrellas against rain | UK

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Even though Pride Month is over, the LGBTQ+ Community is still celebrated in some areas of the wild. The London LGBTQ+ community and its allies joined together to celebrate and even pull up the trans community. Thousands of attendees wore trans flag colours while holding Pride umbrellas and waving trans flags in the wind.

