Lithuania to ditch controversial Russian-style anti-queer law

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government decided to repeal a contentious bill that some had nicknamed the "gay propaganda" law. The infamous laws, which were implemented in 2009, prevent youngsters from learning about same-sex marriage and LGBTQI concerns.

