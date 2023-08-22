Lira lifeline became $124 billion problem that haunts Turkey

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
As the Lira was approaching a decade of continuous losses, Turkish policymakers hit on an idea that promised a quick fix, and it helped stave off another currency crisis. A Bloomberg report showed that nearly two years later, a government-backed savings programme that safeguards lira deposits from hard currency devaluation is too massive to dismantle.

