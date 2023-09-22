Libya's flood survivors demand accountability, hold protests

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Flood disaster that killed thousands in libya'scoastal town of derna, has also displaced more than 43,000 people. This according to the international organisation for migration. Now, search teams continue to look though the shattered apartment buildings in search of the missing

