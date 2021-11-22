Leaked recording of ex-Pakistan CJ Saqib Nisar on Nawaz Sharif fabricated?

Nov 22, 2021, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has termed an alleged leaked audio clip of his conversation about Nawaz Sharif, as “fabricated”.
