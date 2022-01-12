LAC Standoff: India, China to hold 14th round of talks over Ladakh faceoff

Jan 12, 2022, 01:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India and China are state to meet for the 14th round of commander level talks over the 21-month long standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh but ahead of the talks the US has said that china is trying to intimidate its neighbors.
