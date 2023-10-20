Kohli Ton: Fans divided over umpire's 'controversial' wide decision

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Virat Kohli's 48th ODI century comes amid a controversy that has fans divided over the internet. Kohli was on 97 and India needed two runs to win the match against Bangladesh, spinner Nasun Ahmed bowled a delivery that went past Kohli's pads down the leg. Umpire Richard Kettleborough didn't signal a wide as he may have felt that Kohli had shuffled a tad away. This decision gave Kohli another opportunity to complete his ton and inch closer to Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 48 ODI centuries.

