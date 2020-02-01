LIVE TV
INDIA BUDGET 2020-21
Rs 99,300 crore proposed for education sector
Rs 3000 crore proposed for skill development
Central debt down from 48.7 in 2014 to 52.2 in 2019
Agriculture credit target set up at Rs 15 lakh crore
Five new smart cities to be developed
Rs 1.7 lakh crore for infrastructure development
Markets turn red; Sensex down by 89 points
Rs 28,600 crore for women oriented projects
Know how stock market is reacting to Budget 2020
Feb 01, 2020, 11.40 AM(IST)
The Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Union Budget for FY 2020-21. This is the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India.