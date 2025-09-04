/Kishtwar Landslides: Four Injured At Power Project | Unprecedented Rains Bring Havoc

Published: Sep 04, 2025, 12:11 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 12:11 IST
The incident occurred late Saturday night, when a section of the road being built at the power project collapsed under heavy debris. Authorities have identified the deceased and confirmed that at least 10–15 others sustained minor injuries.
Rescue operations were swiftly carried out, and one individual was successfully rescued from the rubble. SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Bhat confirmed the retrieval of all four bodies and the completion of rescue operations.