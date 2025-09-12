LOGIN
Kirk Shooting: U.S. President Trump Says Suspect in Kirk Shooting in Custody

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:22 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:22 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that a suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting is in custody. The announcement follows days of intense investigation and thousands of public tips.

