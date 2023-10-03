Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman awarded Nobel Prize for Medicine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The first of the Nobel prizes has been announced and this year's Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has gone to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman who together identified a chemical tweak to messenger RNA better known as mRNA. Their work enabled potent COVID vaccines to be made in less than a year.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos