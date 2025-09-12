/Kash Patel Faces Leadership Test Over Charlie Kirk Murder | WION

Published: Sep 12, 2025, 14:36 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 14:36 IST
FBI Director Kash Patel is under scrutiny for incorrectly announcing that a suspect had been apprehended in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump. The incident occurred at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where Kirk was shot dead in front of approximately 3,000 people. Patel's premature announcement sparked confusion, and local officials later clarified that two individuals had been questioned but released.