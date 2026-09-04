/Karnataka: Shivakumar govt withdraws controversial parks bill after public outcry

Bengaluru's green-space warriors just won a round. The Karnataka Cabinet, led by CM D.K. Shivakumar, withdrew its Government Parks (Preservation) Amendment Bill after mounting protests from citizens, environmentalists, and RWAs. Passed without debate on August 24, the Bill would have let up to 5% of any park's land — including areas near Lalbagh — be alienated for infrastructure or "public utility" projects through sale or lease.