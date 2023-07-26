Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan

The Kargil war of 1999 was fought 52 years after Indian independence. The war commenced shortly after the signing of the Lahore declaration in 1999, when the Pakistan Army surreptitiously occupied the winter-vacated posts of the Indian Army. The Pakistani move is thought to be spearheaded by general Pervez Musharraf, then chief of the Pakistan army. Intrusions were detected on may 3, 1999. On May 26, the first air-to-ground strike was launched by the Indian Air Force, followed by Operation Vijay. The Indian Army carried out the operation to evict the intruders from the territory. After two months of violent confrontation, the war came to an end on July 26, 1999.