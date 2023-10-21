Joe Biden says he thinks aid trucks will get through to Gaza within 2 days

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed that trucks carrying aid will get through to Gaza in the next 24 to 48 hours, as he met with leaders from the European Union at the White House to discuss the war in the Middle East.

