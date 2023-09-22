Jaane Jaan review: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma make it worth your time
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh made Kahaani in 2012. Every film that he has made in the subsequent years has inadvertently been compared to that film. It set a benchmark for thrillers in Hindi cinema in the past decade. The story, which had Ghosh as the co-writer, remains one of the most thrilling tales of revenge ever told. With Kahaani, Ghosh himself set the benchmark very high. His latest, Jaane Jaan, which has Kareena Kapoor headlining the cast, falls under the same category of mystery thrillers, only here we know the killer from the beginning.