'It's magic' - hard hat tour of 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit dazzles

May 27, 2021, 07:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces come to life in a breathtaking exhibit called "Immersive Van Gogh" at Pier 36, a 70,000-square-foot facility located on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Read in App