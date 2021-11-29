Israel tightens travel restrictions over new COVID-19 variant

Nov 29, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the scare over the new COVID-19 variant has spread across the world, Israel has said that it will ban the entry of all foreign travellers to the country. This comes as the country has detected the second case of the newly found Omicron variant.
