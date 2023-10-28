Israel ramps up airstrikes on Gaza: global protests continue

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
As pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protests sweep the world, countries adjoining Israel are looking for ways to contain the situation in West Asia. Will things go out of control? Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the besieged Gaza Strip. What's next for Palestine? Is anyone paying heed to these global protests? When will the Israeli hostages be released?

