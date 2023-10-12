Israel-Palestine War: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Israel is demanding retribution for the attacks by Hamas as the Israel-Hamas War drags into its sixth day the total death toll has risen to 2,500. Palestinian Health Ministry says 1,200 people have been killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos