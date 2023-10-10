Israel-Palestine war: UN Chief Guterres says he is 'distressed' by Gaza siege

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to attacks and release of hostages on both sides. He urged all parties to allow access to the UN to send humanitarian Aid, medical equipment, food and other humanitarian supplies that are desperately needed along with access to humanitarian relief personnel.

