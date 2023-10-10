Israel-Palestine War: Several rally in support in the US, South America, Europe

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The wave of solidarity sweeping across different parts of the world for different factions in this conflict. The Western governments that is the United States and its allies in Europe are stoutly backing the Israelis and also this relentless campaign of Air Raids that are being carried out in the aftermath of the attack by Hamas.

