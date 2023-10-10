Israel-Palestine War | Report: Netanyahu-Biden phone call took place on Sunday

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Israel has suffered its worst attack in many decades an estimated 900 Israelis have so far died since the conflict began and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed to crush the enemy. As we speak the Israeli fighter jets are hovering over the Palestinian skies and Israel continues its relentless pounding of the Gaza's population.

