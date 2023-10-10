Israel-Palestine war: Relatives of those abducted wail for loved ones

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Crying mothers, piles of bodies, missing family and relatives are the scenes of devastation following the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas and its retaliation by the Israeli forces. As Israel's war with Gaza's militant group Hamas spills into the fourth day, death toll rises above 1,500.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos