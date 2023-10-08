Israel-Palestine War: Over 600 dead, more than 100 'prisoners' in war with Hamas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
The death toll in Israel after a surprise attack by Hamas has surged to more than 600, while over 100 people were being held as "prisoners" by the militant group, the Israel government said. The government's press office posted the latest figures on its Facebook, which were confirmed to AFP by an official working at the bureau who declined to be named. The death toll "is not a final number", the official said, adding that more than 2,000 people had been wounded including 200 who were in "critical condition".

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos