Israel-Palestine war: Netanyahu, Gantz agree to establish emergency war government

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
As Israel declares war on Hamas it has formed an emergency unit government focusing on the conflict. Opposition leaders have also agreed to join the government and set aside their differences leaders say that they're United and ready to completely wipe the enemy Hamas militant group out.

