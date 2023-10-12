Israel-Palestine War: Israel steps up offensive against Hamas, pounds Gaza strip

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
At least 1,055 people are dead while over 5,000 have been injured in Israel's total Siege of the territory after Saturday's Hamas offensive. It has taken a toll on its civilian population who are struggling for basic needs. Apart from facing acute water shortage in Gaza now plunges into darkness as its sole part power plant runs out of fuel take a look.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos