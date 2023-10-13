Israel-Palestine War: Explained I What is white phosphorus that Israel reportedly used in Gaza?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
White phosphorus is a waxy crystalline solid, which turns dark on exposure to light. This toxic substance comes in white to yellow transparent. White phosphorus has a match-like or garlic-like, acrid odour, however, it is not feasible to depend on odour for its detection. It is used by the military in the form of various types of ammunition as an incendiary agent because it spontaneously catches fire in the air when it comes into contact with oxygen.

