Israel-Palestine war: Erdogan warns US ships may contribute to massacres in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Turkish president urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. But Erdogan also delivered measured criticism of Hamas and urged both sides to respect the ethics of War. A day later on Tuesday, Erdogan criticised the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel saying that it would commit serious massacres in Gaza.

