Israel-Palestine War: Blinken is set to land in Israel amid Hamas war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Israel his mission in West Asia is largely to prevent a War even as Washington is strongly backing Israel in the war against Hamas. In a show of solidarity with Washington's closest West Asia Ally Blinken will meet senior officials and Israeli officials possibly including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

