Israel-Palestine war: Antony Blinken stresses support for Israel | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
The war is raging between Israel and Hamas and attacks from both sides are intensifying. It's now a week since Israel declared war on Hamas after an unprecedented ground air and sea assault by the militants over the weekend. The death toll continues to mount on both sides over 1,300 Israelis and over 1,500 Palestinians have lost their lives so far.

