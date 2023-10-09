Israel-Palestine war: Analysts say US Military assets near Israel a 'major escalation'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
The United States is sending a naval carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean. The deployment comes in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War which is escalating by the hour. Washington is also positioning more fighter jets reportedly including f-35s and f-15s closer to Israel. Officials say the deployment of USS Gerald Arford and other US military assets near Israel will prove as a deterrent to Iran and Iranian-backed Hezbollah and other militant groups.

